Earth Day observance at Tecumseh District Library plants trees in memory of former employee

TECUMSEH — Earth Day observances took on a sentimental feel Monday evening when the Tecumseh District Library and Tipton’s Hidden Lake Gardens planted two trees on the front lawn of the library in memory of a former Tecumseh Public Library staff member and local scout leader.

The trees — an Eastern redbud and a viburnum summer magic — were planted on the library grounds in memory of Jeannine M. Wilke. Several of her family members were present at the ceremony, which is normally held at Hidden Lake Gardens — a Michigan State University-owned arboretum — but was relocated to the library this year.

At least seven to eight years ago, Hidden Lake Gardens, 6214 Monroe Road (M-50), and the Tecumseh District Library began partnering together for a yearly Earth Day tree planting project, according to Chuck Harpst, the library’s reference/local history librarian. This year, he said, was the first time the planting project was held at the library.

Family members of Jeannine M. Wilke, a former Tecumseh Public Library staff member and local scout leader, were in attendance Monday, April 22, 2024, for a tree planting ceremony in observance of Earth Day at the Tecumseh District Library. Two trees were planted at the library in memory of Wilke. Family members pictured, are from left, Barbara Vallieu, sister in law; Jack Wilke, husband; Lynne Warner, daughter; Lisa Warner, granddaughter; and David Wilke, son.

Wilke, 87, of Tecumseh died Oct. 27, 2023, at the Hospice of Lenawee Home in Adrian. She was an employee of the Tecumseh Public Library for several years and volunteered at the Historic Room at the library. She was supportive of her husband, Jack, and his passion for growing bonsai, her obituary said.

Paul Pfeifer, managing director of Tipton's Hidden Lake Gardens, explains the importance of Earth Day to a crowd of people, including youth scout members Monday, April 22, 2024, during an Earth Day tree planting ceremony at the Tecumseh District Library.

Along with staff from Hidden Lake Gardens, including managing director Paul Pfeifer, several local scout troops participated in the Earth Day planting where they learned about the benefits of planting trees. Each family in attendance received a tree seedling to take home.

Invitations for youth scout troops to participate were sent from the library. Tecumseh-area troops were in attendance, as were troops from Ida in Monroe County, Harpst said.

Close to 130 people were present for the planting ceremony, and at least 100 of them were scout members, according to Harpst.

Local youth scout members, with the assistance of Jon Genereaux, right, with Tipton's Hidden Lake Gardens, plant the second of two trees on the grounds of the Tecumseh District Library Monday, April 22, 2024, during an Earth Day celebration. The trees were planted in memory of former Tecumseh Public Library staff member Jeannine M. Wilke.

Earth Day is an annual event to demonstrate support for environmental protection. It was first held on April 22, 1970. Today, a wide variety of events take place on or around Earth Day in more than 193 countries. The official Earth Day theme for 2024 was “Planet vs. Plastics.”

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Trees planted at Tecumseh District Library in memory of former employee