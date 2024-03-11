Earth Day Festival coming to Albuquerque pavilion

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A first-of-its-kind celebration is coming to New Mexico to bring more awareness on how we can take care of our state and planet.

The City of Albuquerque, along with local non-profits, is putting on the first statewide “Earth Day Festival” on April 21.

The event will take place at the Sid Cutter Pavilion at Balloon Fiesta Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The theme for this year’s festival is “Planet Versus Plastics,” which outlines the city’s commitment to reducing plastic use by 60% by 2040.

“Our world needs change. That’s where you come in as an individual. You yield real power and influence as a consumer, a voter, and a member of a community that can unite for change. Don’t underestimate your power. With others around the world, we can create a movement that is inclusive and impactful,” stated Earth Day Festival Founder Art Gardenswartz.

Event-goers will get to enjoy informational booths, a series of presentations, and even poetry and art contests.

Tickets are free for the month of March but will cost $5 starting April 1.

