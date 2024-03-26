Earth Day is coming up. What's the history of the day?

Now that Saint Patrick's Day is over, it is time to focus on a different kind of green. With Earth Day just around the corner, here is everything you need to know about the day celebrating green initiatives.

When is Earth Day 2024?

Earth Day is Monday, April 22. The day of environmental activism is always celebrated on April 22 in the United States, but other parts of the world celebrate it on the day of the spring equinox, according to National Geographic. The first Earth Day in America was in 1970.

Why do we celebrate Earth Day?

The history of Earth Day is rooted in politics. Millions of people across the country attended the first Earth Day in 1970 to advocate for environmental conservation. The movement wanted to strengthen legislation such as the Clean Air Act (updated in 1970) and the Endangered Species Act (1973), according to National Geographic.

More: One downside to a warmer winter? Spring allergy season will be rough in 2024.

How is Earth Day celebrated today?

Earth Day is still a time for activism and education around sustainable development. Some organizations offer volunteer activities including litter cleanups or tree planting to celebrate the day.

More: It's official: February 2024 was the warmest-ever in Des Moines weather history

Kate Kealey is a general assignment reporter for the Register. Reach her at kkealey@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter at @Kkealey17.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: When is Earth Day and why do we celebrate it?