Earth Day celebrated at charter school in SE Gainesville

Caring and Sharing Learning School hosted its Earth Day program on Monday where students from different grades performed and essay contest winners were chosen.

“I am very pleased with the celebration,” said Nkwanda Jah, executive director of the Cultural Arts Coalition which sponsored the essay contest. “Thank you again for putting on the best program for Earth Day.”

Jah hosts the East Gainesville Science Club at the school every Wednesday and the George Washington Carver Science Club.

All students participated in the singing of Life Every Voice and Sing and the school song led by music instructor Angie Terrell.

Judge Gloria Walker of the 8th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida introduced Baylea Carey as the first-place winner of the Earth Day essay contest.

“I encourage each and every one of us to dream big,” Walker said. “You too can be anything you put your mind to as long as you work hard and believe in yourself.”

Tom Kay, left, executive director of the Alachua County Conservation Trust, plants trees along with students and staff on Monday during an Earth Day program at Caring and Sharing Learning School in Gainesville. (Credit: Photo provided by Voleer Thomas)

Topson Favor, who came in second in the contest, was introduced by State Rep. Yvonne Hinson, D-Gainesville.

The Soaring Dancing Eagles, comprised of students from all grade levels at Caring and Sharing Learning School in Gainesville, dance to Michael Jackson’s Man in the Mirror during an Earth Day program at the school on Monday. (Credit: Photo provided by Voleer Thomas)

“Thank you for recognizing the Earth and the importance of keeping it,” Hinson said. “We only have one Earth, and we have to take care of it.”

Baylea Carey, left, winner of the Earth Day Essay Contest at Caring and Sharing Learning School and sponsored by the Cultural Arts Coalition, was presented an award by Judge Gloria Walker, right, of the Eighth Judicial Circuit Court of Florida. (Credit: Photo provided by Voleer Thomas)

Josiah Sheppard and Barrington Carey were recognized for receiving honorable mentions as contestants in the essay contest by Alachua County Commissioner Mary Alford.

Alachua County Commissioner Charles “Chuck” Chestnut IV read a proclamation on behalf of the Alachua County commission that mentioned that Earth Day was established in 1970.

Desmon Duncan-Walker, who represents District 1 on the Gainesville City Commission, told the students and those attending the program that she was proud of their efforts to save the earth.

“I am so encouraged and inspired to see you all celebrate Earth Day,” Duncan-Walker said. “I have great hope for District One and Gainesville because you are leaving it better than you found it. That is the purpose of Earth Day. Thank you for being one of the most phenomenal educational institutions that I have ever witnessed.”

The Soaring Dancing Eagles, comprised of students from all grade levels, danced to Michael Jackson’s Man in the Mirror which was choreographed by Elois Waters.

The program also featured the school’s third-grade students reciting a poem by Joyce Kilmer titled “Trees.”

“It is important that we celebrate the Earth, the freedom and sustenance we get from being the children of the planet,” said Keturah Acevedo, CSLS office manager and host of the event that also featured an African drum and dance presentation by the Patricia Hilliard-Nunn Sankofa Legacy Dancers and Drummers.

Tom Kay, executive director of the Alachua County Conservation Trust, along with students and staff planted trees behind the school and CSLS principal Curtis Peterson awarded Kay with a certificate for his participation.

Jah and Clyde Hall, who taught at the school for 11 years, are the co-founders of the Earth Day celebration at the award-winning charter school in southeast Gainesville.

“Every second here is a historical moment,” Hall said. “These teachers love the children and make sure they become what they need to be. She (Jah) is really invested in the Gainesville community. She is Ms. Gainesville.”

Guests were welcomed to the program by Aaliyah Baker.

“Earth Day is like a big party for our planet but instead of presents, we make a promise to take care of it,” Baker said. “Forests and oceans are filled with life, and it is up to us to take care of those gifts. Let’s prepare to cherish our planet every single day.”

