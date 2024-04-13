Earth Day: We have accomplished a lot, and our climate battle is not hopeless

Earth Day is around the corner, which has us thinking about, well, the earth. When Earth Day was established in 1970, things were different. There was no Environmental Protection Agency, no Clean Water Act, no Superfund. The Cuyahoga River had recently caught fire again. Our biggest environmental issues included leaded gasoline, air pollution and vehicle emissions. And toxic waste still gave us superheroes like Daredevil.

How much have things changed? Earth Day is a good time to take stock of how we’re doing on addressing the environmental issues of today.

First the bad news. We’re not going to lie; there’s a lot of it, especially in Iowa. Consider:

Looking at the global picture can be equally dour. We have continually increasing global temperatures, dangerous weather, and advocacy groups with names like “The Last Generation.” Perhaps it’s not surprising that the majority of youth, according to one international poll, agree that “humanity is doomed.”

While we understand these feelings, we also understand that catastrophizing generates revenue; for the media, as the saying goes, bad news is good news. That catastrophizing can make the problem seem too big, impossible to fix, and our efforts inconsequential. So why bother trying?

We should bother because the problems aren’t the end of the story. Consider our past successes:

And there is good news in economics as well as politics. The costs of batteries, wind, and solar energy have collapsed over the past 15 years, leading to their widespread adoption in states both blue and red. Worldwide renewable energy adoption is so high that global carbon emissions may have peaked in 2023.

So what now?

First and foremost, keep a level head. There are real problems. They are big problems. But they are not destiny. Humanity is not headed for extinction, and we are already working to avoid the worst climate-change scenarios. Now is the time to keep championing change, not the time to descend into despair.

Second, recognize the good news. Even in Iowa, where the governor and Republican legislators have prioritized bounties on racoons over clean water or climate resilience, there are bright spots. We’re still a national leader in renewable energy with much more renewable capacity expected by 2030. And, while we didn’t make the cut, Iowa joined Missouri and Nebraska to apply to form a hydrogen hub. That shows that even leaders who don’t prioritize climate problems can be motivated to take important steps to fix them.

This Earth Day, remember first that all is not lost. Then sign up for Iowa City’s Earth Day activities, volunteer through Earthday.org, join your local Izaak Walton League, the Sierra Club, or 100 Grannies, or find other ways to make next year’s Earth Day retrospective even better.

Kelcey Patrick-Ferree and Shannon Patrick live in Iowa City and write at www.ourlibertiesweprize.com. And biannual time changes must be abolished.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Earth Day: Keep hope as we continue climate change battle