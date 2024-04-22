Earth Day 2024: Why is it celebrated and what's the significance? How to get involved

Earth Day, a day which honors the achievements of the environmental movement and raises awareness of environmental issues, is celebrated across the globe on April 22.

Since 1970, millions of people across the globe have been organizing and coming together to call for increased protection of the planet.

"Our world needs transformational change. It’s time for the world to hold sectors accountable for their role in our environmental crisis while also calling for bold, creative, and innovative solutions," said earthday.org. "This will require action at all levels, from business and investment to city and national government."

The theme for Earth Day 2024 is Planet vs. Plastics, a commitment to call for the end of plastics "for the sake of human and planetary health." The theme's proposed goal is to reduce the production of plastics by 60% in 2040 and ultimately build a plastic-free future.

Here is what else to know about Earth Day and how to celebrate in Nashville.

Why is Earth Day celebrated?

Earth Day is celebrated annually around the world to bring awareness to environmental causes, educate others on the importance of creating a more sustainable planet, encourage advocacy, and work to conserve the planet's biodiversity.

According to National Geographic, the Earth Day Network brings together 20,000 partners and organizations in 190 countries through education, public policy and activism campaigns. Over one billion people take part in the campaigns each year, making Earth Day one of the largest public, secular events in the world, said National Geographic.

Is Earth Day a federal holiday?

No, Earth Day is not recognized as a federal holiday.

Why is Earth Day celebrated on April 22?

Gaylord Nelson, a Wisconsin senator, had long been concerned about the United States' deteriorating environment. According to earthday.org., Nelson drew inspiration from the student anti-war movement of the late 1960s. He wanted to use the energy of the student anti-war protests to raise awareness of air and water pollution.

Nelson announced the idea for a teach-in on college campuses and recruited Denis Hayes, a young activist, to organize them. They choose April 22 to maximize the greatest student participation, since it was a weekday falling between spring break and final exams.

The first Earth Day was celebrated in 1970. According to earthday.org, the first Earth Day led to the creation of the United States Environmental Protection Agency and the passage of other first-of-their-kind environmental laws including the National Environmental Education Act, the Occupational Safety and Health Act, the Clean Air Act, and the the Clean Water Act.

How to celebrate Earth Day in Nashville?

Tennessee State Parks offer many ways to celebrate Earth Day on April 22 and year round. Across the entire state, many parks will be offering educational, recreational and volunteer events.

In Middle Tennessee, people are encouraged to participate in an Earth Day 2024 River Cleanup at Rock Island State Park, go on hikes at Savage Gulf State Park and Pickett CCC Memorial State Park and attend a seminar at the Cedars of Lebabon State Park.

People are also encouraged to support the state parks by donating and participating in other volunteer opportunities.

Diana Leyva covers trending news and service for The Tennessean.

