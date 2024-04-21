When is Earth Day 2024? Why we celebrate the day that's all about environmental awareness

Earth Day is right around the corner. But what does the day even mean? Here's what you need to know about the annual commemoration and how to celebrate our planet while fighting climate change.

"For me, every day is Earth Day," Leila Yassine, Rainforest Alliance's global advocacy engagement manager, told USA TODAY. "But I think it's really important to have this Earth Day as a yearly wake-up call for everyone."

She goes on to say that the day itself brings attention to organizations that are working to bring attention to climate change and what folks can do to help the Earth recover.

When is Earth Day?

Earth Day falls on April 22 every year. This year, however, it falls on a Monday and shares the date with the start of the Jewish holiday, Passover.

The day has been celebrated for over 50 years, but isn't federally recognized, as previously reported by USA TODAY.

Why do we celebrate Earth Day?

The first Earth Day was celebrated in 1970 when 20 million people went to inaugural events at schools, universities and other public areas around the country, according to the Library of Congress's website.

Senator Gaylord Nelson advocated for Earth Day and called on "students to fight for environmental causes and oppose environmental degradation with the same energy that they displayed in opposing the Vietnam War," states the library.

Then, the library adds, in July of 1970, the Environmental Protection Agency was created after the public demanded cleaner water, air and land as more disasters caused by climate change and pollution impacted the country.

How can we celebrate Earth Day 2024?

Volunteers look for trash along Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail for Earth Day Cleanup for The Trail Conservancy on Friday, April 19, 2024. Volunteers spent the day cleaning up Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail and Lady Bird Lake.

Yassine said her favorite way to celebrate Earth Day is by taking a walk through nature.

"It just reminds us how the earth is beautiful and how nature is powerful," said Yassine. "So I think for me this is a way of celebrating Earth Day."

But, she adds that it isn't the only way to celebrate Earth Day, and there are simple things folks can do, too.

She said people can do something as small as going to the grocery store and buying sustainable produce.

Since Earth Day falls on a Monday, it can also be celebrated by participating in Meatless Monday. The movement, according to its website, was started in 2003 by Sid Lerner, with the Johns Hopkins Center for a Livable Future. It aimed to reduce the amount of meat in one's diet to improve health and the health of the planet.

According to a study published by the National Library of Medicine, a more plant-based diet would not only improve environmental health, but human health too.

But, if that's not your cup of tea, there's always the option to go to a local park, beach clean-up or attend an Earth Day event in your area.

"Everyday actions count," said Yassine. "Fighting climate change doesn't always require that we have ground-breaking innovation or technology."

Folks can also research news regarding climate change and the work that needs to be done. But, Yassine says it's important to look at positive news regarding the situation, too.

Have a positive outlook on Earth Day 2024

According to Yassine, sharing positive news about the climate crisis and avoiding doom-scrolling on social media can encourage others to tackle the issue and keep folks optimistic about the future of the climate crisis.

No matter how one chooses to celebrate Earth Day or fight against climate change, Yassine said it's important to stay positive about the future.

"Share ideas and this will really cultivate collective optimism," she said. "It's like you have little seeds and then you're feeding it. You're feeding it until gives you this beautiful tree of hope."

