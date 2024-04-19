On Earth Day 2024, here's how Tennesseans can leave an important environmental legacy

As a proud Tennessean, I find myself reflecting on the values that define our great state: southern hospitality, a spirit of volunteerism, and a deep appreciation for our environment.

This Earth Day, as my organization prepares for its largest day of action yet with hundreds of participants, I am reminded of the legacy we can leave behind for future generations here in Tennessee.

Tennessee is blessed with stunning landscapes, including the Smoky Mountains in the east, rolling hills in the middle, and rich farmland in the west. These natural wonders are not just a backdrop to our lives; they are an integral part of our identity as Tennesseans. It is our responsibility and privilege to be stewards of this land - to protect and preserve it for generations to come.

Because of this, Earth Day holds special significance for us in the state. It is a day to celebrate the beauty of Tennessee and recommit ourselves to environmental conservation. It goes beyond a single day of action. Earth Day is about the legacy we are building for our future children and grandchildren that speaks to the love of our land and our determination to protect it.

How Tennessee state leaders are investing on conservation efforts

I am proud to say that Tennessee has made strides recently in environmental protection under the leadership of Gov. Bill Lee and other Republicans. Late last year, Governor Lee and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation unveiled a plan that invests more than $26 million in conservation efforts.

In addition, Tennessee is leading the country in clean energy initiatives, especially when it comes to nuclear energy. We’re becoming a strong example of responsible stewardship, but there is more work to be done.

We must continue to champion policies that promote clean air and water, protect our waterways and wildlife habitats, and make environmentally sound decisions as individuals and businesses. This means investing in clean energy sources like solar and nuclear power, supporting local farmers and ranchers, and preserving our farmlands across the state. We’re currently losing farmland at the third-fastest rate in the nation.

In Tennessee, we know that farmers and ranchers are some of the very best conservationists, and we must empower them to steward their land with their unique expertise.

We must educate our friends and family about environmental stewardship

As Tennesseans, we have a unique opportunity to lead by example. Embracing environmental responsibility strengthens our communities, economy, and natural heritage. Sustainable practices attract jobs, boost tourism, and create a healthier future for generations to come.

This Earth Day, as hundreds of ACC members have done, I am recommitting to leaving a legacy that reflects the best of Tennessee. Let’s clean up our parks and waterways, plant trees, and support our local farmers.

We have a responsibility to educate ourselves and our family and friends about the importance of environmental stewardship, and together, we can ensure that future generations inherit a state they are proud of.

Lily Moll

Happy Earth Day, Tennessee! I am proud to call you home, and I commit to leaving a legacy that reflects our Tennessee values.

Lily Moll is the vice president of grassroots at the American Conservation Coalition (ACC). She lives in Hendersonville, Tennessee.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Earth Day 2024: Tennessee can leave a proud environmental legacy