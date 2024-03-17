When is Earth Day 2024? Here's how to celebrate the day in metro Phoenix

With Earth Day approaching, Arizona's stunning natural landscape, boasting one of the world's natural wonders, offers the perfect backdrop for celebration.

Even if you're not camping under the stars at the Grand Canyon, there are plenty of local events happening across Arizona for Earth Day, such as park clean-ups, festivals, and even ice cream socials! In the spirit of showing support for environmental protection this Earth Day, whether you're solo, with a partner, or as a family, there's sure to be something for everyone to enjoy.

When is Earth Day?

National Geographic. states that Earth Day is commemorated annually on April 22 to celebrate the Earth's diverse environment and showcase solidarity for environmental protection.

Is Earth Day always April 22?

According to the Earth Sky Organization, Earth Day consistently occurs on April 22 and has done so since the inaugural Earth Day event in 1970. This event is widely regarded as the beginning of the modern environmental movement.

Who started Earth Day and why?

According to the official website of the Earth Day Organization, in the years leading up to the first event in 1970, many people were unaware of the environmental impact that fossil fuels and pollution had on human health and the environment.

Following the significant oil spill in Santa Barbara, California in 1969, awareness began to increase, and people started to show concern, particularly those who were college students and part of the Anti-war movement. It was during this time that Wisconsin Senator Gaylord Nelson, who had long been concerned about the environment, saw an opportunity to harness the passion of students from the Anti-war movement and redirect it towards environmental protection.

Nelson proposed the concept of a day dedicated to showing support for the environment on college campuses. With the assistance of young college activist Denis Hayes, who helped spread the idea to a wider audience, they turned the idea into reality. They selected April 22, a weekday situated between final exams and spring break, as Earth Day, aiming to maximize student participation, as reported by the Earth Day Organization.

Recognizing the potential of Earth Day, Hayes assembled a national staff to collaborate with organizations nationwide. The event swiftly gained momentum and attracted national media attention, ultimately being celebrated by 140 countries by 1990.

2024 Earth Day events in metro Phoenix

City of Scottsdale Earth Day Festival: The city of Scottsdale is hosting a free compost workshop at Cactus Park to learn how to turn yard scraps and kitchen waste a nutrient-rich soil! 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Apr. 20, Cactus Park 7202 East Cactus Road Scottsdale, AZ 85260. City of Scottsdale Earth Day Festival, Free Compost Workshop at Cactus Park Tickets, Sat, Apr 20, 2024, at 10:00 AM | Eventbrite.

Arizona Lookout Mountain Park Day Cleanup: Join the Wild Keeper Nicole pick up trash throughout Lookout Mountain Park for this Earth Day event! 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Apr. 21, Lookout Mountain Park. Arizona: Lookout Mountain Park Earth Day Cleanup! Tickets, Sun, Apr 21, 2024 at 9:00 AM | Eventbrite

Planet vs. Plastic: Explore ways to battle plastic pollution at the Pheonix Zoo while creating a better world for all creatures great and small through environmental activity stations such as planting seeds, getting to know worms, turning t-shirts into bags and much more! 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Apr. 27, Phoenix Zoo. https://www.phoenixzoo.org/events/earth-day/.

Earth Day Ice Cream Social at Jeni's Old Town Scottsdale: Attend Lets Go Composts fundraiser Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream in Old Town Scottsdale where 25% of the proceeds from will be donated to the 501(c)(3) organization to continue educating the public about composting. 11 a.m. Apr. 22, 7051 East 5th Avenue Scottsdale. Earth Day Ice Cream Social at Jeni's Old Town Scottsdale Tickets, Mon, Apr 22, 2024 at 11:00 AM | Eventbrite.

AANHPI & Chispa AZ Earth Day Climate Summit: Join AANHPI and Chispa AZ in their second annual b-EARTH-day Climate Summit event, with food, youth lead activities, art, partnering 501(c)(3) organizations doing climate work and more! 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Apr. 20, Cielito Park Phoenix. AANHPI & Chispa AZ Earth Day Climate Summit · Mobilize

