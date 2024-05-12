Earn reward for tips: How does Crime Stoppers work in New York?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Crime Stoppers program is used by the police in New York City, Suffolk County and Nassau County, but how does it work?

In New York City, you can earn up to $3,500 for any anonymous information that leads to an arrest and indictment of a violent felon, according to the city’s website. To give a tip, you can call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The city also added an app called CS-NYC that allows you to submit a tip. New Yorkers can also submit a tip online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org.

More Crime News

In Suffolk County, the reward can reach up to $5,000, according to the SCPD’s website. You can submit a tip for a crime that happened inside Suffolk County by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also use the P3 Tips app that is available on the Apple and Google app stores.

Nassau County also offers a reward of up to $5,000 and allows tips to be submitted through the P3 Tips app. You can submit tips through their website as well as by calling 1-800-244-TIPS (8477)

Jonathan Rizk is a digital journalist who has covered local news in New York City and Washington, D.C. He has been with PIX11 since August 2022. See more of his work here, and follow him on X and Facebook @OfficialRizk. Get in touch at jonathan.rizk@pix11.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.