Early voting wrapped up on Monday. More voted in Hamilton County than in recent years

Early in-person voting wrapped up on Monday morning ahead of the primary election on Tuesday and more Hamilton County residents voted early than in the 2022 primaries amid multiple hotly contested races.

In Hamilton County, three Statehouse seats are open, which has led to more competitive Republican primary Statehouse races than typical. Meanwhile, Indiana's 5th Congressional District race, which includes Hamilton County, has been contentious as U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz fights to keep her seat in the Republican primary. The six-way gubernatorial Republican primary on the ballot in every county is also a nail biter.

Polls opened for early voting on April 24 and finished up on May 6.

Here's what we know about the early voter turnout.

Hamilton County's early voter turnout

Early voting is up in Hamilton County compared to recent years' primary elections.

There were reported to be 11,248 early in-person votes in Hamilton County for the 2024 primary election, which is almost 7,000 more in-person early votes than in the 2022 primary.

Early in-person votes haven't been this high since the 2015 primary election, according to Bethany Sheller, the Hamilton County election administrator.

Marion County's early voting turnout

For the 2024 primary election, there were 11,934 early in-person votes for Marion County, which just barely surpassed the 2022 primary early in-person voter turnout.

As far as mail-in ballots, 4,367 ballots have been returned for the 2024 primary election which is also on track compared to 2022. More mail-in ballots could still be returned; county election offices have until 6 p.m. on Election Day to receive those.

Candidate signs line the walkway up to the Hamilton County Fairgrounds polling site for voters to see before early voting Tuesday, April 16, 2024 in Noblesville. The primary election is on May 7, 2024.

