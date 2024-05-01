Early voting in West Virginia begins today

May 1—By GREG JORDAN

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

PRINCETON — In-person early voting for West Virginia's 2024 Primary Election gets underway today.

According to WV Secretary of State Mac Warner, early voting will be conducted in all 55 counties from Wednesday, May 1, through Saturday, May 11.

All counties will offer early voting at the county courthouse or courthouse annex, and several counties will have additional community voting locations that are easily accessible to voters.

"Early voting is a convenient opportunity for many West Virginia voters to cast a ballot when it fits their schedule," Warner said. "With 10 days of early voting, which include two Saturdays, voters have plenty of opportunities to plan and participate safely and securely in our primary election."

Warner said early voting is open at county courthouses and courthouse annexes during their regular business hours on weekdays, and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Days and hours for community early voting locations will vary by county.

Mercer County will have four early voting locations. One will be at the Mercer County Courthouse. Another will be located at the Herb Sims Wellness Center along Stadium Drive in Bluefield.

The third early voting precinct will open in the Four Seasons Answering Service at 3311 Coal Heritage Road in Bluewell. A fourth early polling place will be at Covenant Baptist Church at 145 Wyndale Drive between Princeton and Athens.

Early polls in Mercer County will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and both Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Voters should bring their voter ID card, a driver's license or a utility bill which verifies their address.

In Monroe County, early voting will be available at the old Union Rescue Building on Pump Street in Union and at Peterstown Town Hall on Thomas Street, said County Clerk Jeremy Meadows. Both of Monroe County's early polling places will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturdays.

In McDowell County, early voting will be available at the McDowell County Courthouse in Welch. The early polling place will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and both Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com