Early voting underway for San Angelo Police Chief Runoff

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Residents can have a voice in who leads the city’s law enforcement as the early voting period for the runoff election for San Angelo police chief moves underway.

Lt. Mike Hernandez and Sgt. Travis Griffith emerged as the top contender in the May city elections. With about 2,400 individuals casting their votes in person and 740 submitting absentee ballots thus far, the electoral process is in full swing.

The early voting site at the Edd B. Keyes Building downtown on Beauregard is bustling with activity, welcoming registered voters and San Angelo residents to participate in the process.

June 7th early voting hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with extended hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, the 10th and 11th of June. It’s worth noting that only registered voters and residents of San Angelo are eligible to cast their ballots in this crucial runoff.

Saturday, June 15th, is the official election day for the police chief runoff. The outcome of this crucial decision-making process, which involves the community, will determine the future direction of law enforcement in San Angelo.

