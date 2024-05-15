Early voting for Texas' runoff election starts Monday. Here's what else you should know

The May 28 runoff election is almost here, but if you're getting antsy about casting your ballot, you'll be able to vote before then.

The joint primary runoff election featured contests for offices in which no candidate received more than 50% of the votes in the March 5 election. Only a small number of races are being voted on, and only the two highest vote-earning candidates will be listed for each of the remaining races.

If you're thinking about voting early ahead of the election, we have all the information you need to know.

When is early voting in Texas?

In-person early voting in Texas' runoff elections begins Monday, according to the Texas Secretary of State's website. You have between May 20 and May 24 to vote early.

Polls are open May 28 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. if you choose to vote on Election Day.

Where can I vote early?

If you live in Travis County, you can view a map of early voting locations below.

Click the links to find early voting information for Bastrop, Hays and Williamson counties.

What's on the ballot for the May 28 runoff election?

Travis County

Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 2 (Democratic runoff) Edward Smith Maggie Ellis

United States Representative, District 35 (Republican runoff) Michael Rodriguez Steven Wright



Bastrop County

Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 2 (Democratic runoff) Edward Smith Maggie Ellis



County Commissioner, Precinct No. 1 (Republican runoff) Dominica McGinnis Butch Carmack

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 2 - Unexpired Term (Republican runoff) Ty McDonald Zachary Carter



Hays County

United States Representative, District 35 (Republican runoff) Michael Rodriguez Steven Wright



Williamson County

Member, State Board of Education, District 10 (Republican runoff) Tom Maynard Mary Bone

United States Representative, District 31 (Democratic runoff) Stuart Whitlow Brian Walbridge

Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 2 (Democratic runoff) Edward Smith Maggie Ellis



When can I vote by mail?

The application to vote early by mail has been open for a while, but the last day to apply for a mail-in ballot is Friday, May 17. Your county's elections office must receive your application by then for it to be considered valid.

In order for your mail-in ballot to be counted, it must be postmarked by May 28 at 7 p.m.

Am I registered to vote for the May 28 election?

One of the most important aspects of voting in the May 28 election is making sure you can vote. You can check if you're eligible to vote in Travis County by clicking here. You can also check your voter registration status in Bastrop, Williamson or Hays counties.

What do I need to vote in person?

Voters must present one of seven acceptable forms of identification at the polls, according to Texas law. The seven acceptable forms include:

Texas driver license

Texas election ID certificate

Texas personal ID card

Texas handgun license

U.S. citizenship certificate with photo

U.S. military ID card

U.S. passport

Those who are unable to present one of the forms of ID listed above may fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration at the polls and present an alternative form of ID. That could be a utility bill, bank statement, government check or voter registration certificate.

Know your rights as a voter

As a voter, you have the right to request the following, according to the Secretary of State:

A ballot with written instructions on how to cast a ballot.

The polling place official can give instructions on how to cast a ballot (but not suggestions on how to vote).

Cast your vote in secret and free from intimidation.

Receive up to two more ballots if you make a mistake while marking the ballot.

Bring an interpreter to assist you as you qualify to vote if you do not understand the English language.

Help to cast your ballot if you cannot write, see the ballot, or understand the language in which it is written.

Report a possible voting rights abuse to the Secretary of State (1-800-252-8683) or to your local election official.

Cast a provisional ballot if your name does not appear on the list of registered voters.

