Early voting in Texas Primary runoff races begin Monday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Voters in El Paso County will be deciding party nominees in a handful of races after no one running for those offices was able to get a majority back in the Texas Primary in March.

On the Democratic side of the ballot, there are four races that will come down to a runoff.

In the race for district attorney for the 34th Judicial District, Democrats Alma Trejo and James Montoya are facing off for the right to face Republican incumbent Bill Hicks in the November general election. Hicks ran unopposed in the Republican primary in March.

Early voting begins Monday, May 20 and ends Friday, May 24. Election Day is Tuesday, May 28.

The DA for the 34th Judicial District prosecutes adult felony and misdemeanor cases in El Paso, Culberson and Hudspeth counties.

For El Paso County sheriff, Democrats Robert “Bobby” Flores and Oscar Ugarte emerged from a crowded field of five, but neither garnered a majority back in March. The winner will face Republican Minerva Torres Shelton in the fall. Torres Shelton also ran unopposed in the March GOP primary.

In House District 77, former County Commissioner Vince Perez and former state Rep. Norma Chavez, who once held this same seat, are in a runoff. No Republicans ran for this office.

In Constable Precinct 1, Frank Almada and Andrea “Andi” Baca are facing off. Again, no Republicans ran in this race.

On the Republican side of the ballot, U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales is facing Brandon Herrera in a runoff in Congressional District 23. The winner will face Democrat Santos Limon in the fall.

The district stretches along the U.S.-Mexico border from western San Antonio to east El Paso. Gonzales has represented the district since 2021.

Click here for a list of early voting centers.

