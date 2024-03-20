Early voting starts for Polk municipal elections. Thursday deadline to seek mail ballots

Early voting is underway for Polk's spring municipal elections, but voters still have time to request a mail-in ballot if they can 't get to the polls.

Early walk-in voting started 8:30 a.m. Wednesday for those voting in Davenport, Dundee, Haines City and Lake Wales elections. There are two polling places, open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.:

Election Headquarters, 250 S. Broadway Ave., Bartow

Election Operations Center, 70 Florida Citrus Blvd., Winter Haven

These early walk-in voting locations will be open through March 28.

Election day is April 2.

Voters who are unable to make it to the polls have through Thursday to request a mail ballot for the municipal elections. A mail ballot can be requested by:

Going to the Polk County Supervisor of Election's website at www.polkelections.gov/Mail-in-Ballot-Request-Form

Calling 863-534-5888

Mail ballots must be returned to the Supervisor of Elections Office by 7 p.m. on April 2.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Thursday is the deadline to request mail ballots for Polk elections