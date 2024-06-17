Early voting starts in Oklahoma ahead of June 18 Primary

KSNF/KODE — Early voting is underway in Oklahoma.

The early voting kicked off on Thursday, residents began voting for the primary election set for June 18.

Voters are set to weigh in on county and state races.

Polls are set to open at 7:00 a.m. and will close at 7:00 p.m. at your nearest voting polls.

In order to vote in the primary election you must be a registered voter for that specific party, and have proof of your identity.

Ottawa, Craig, and Delaware counties are all on the ballots.

The counties are looking for state, legislative, district, and county officers.

