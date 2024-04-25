Early voting for second primary election begins today

Apr. 25—Early voting for the second primary election on May 14 begins today (Thursday) and will be at only one location, according to the Lee County Board of Elections.

The last day of early voting is May 11.

Ballots can be cast beginning today at the Lee County Board of Elections office, 1503 Elm St., Sanford. The office is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. — 5 p.m. and will open on Saturday, May 11, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The deadline for absentee ballot requests is May 7. Go online to the N.C. Absentee Portal at votebymail.ncsbe.gov.

Three races are on the ballot to determine who will be the Republican candidates in the November election.

Republicans Kelly Daughtry and Brad Knott are vying for the GOP nomination in the race for the U.S. House North Carolina District 13 in the November election.

Voters will choose between Jim O'Neill and Hal Weatherman as the Republican candidate for lieutenant governor and between Dave Boliek and Jack Clark to determine the GOP nominee in the race for the auditor.

Note that some voters will be assigned to different precincts but only for this Second Primary election, according to the Board of Elections.

Residents who normally vote at Southern Lee High School will vote at J. Glenn Edwards Elementary School; B.T. Bullock Elementary School voters will vote at Deep River Elementary School.

Tramway Elementary School voters will cast ballots at Greenwood Elementary School, while residents who normally vote at J.R. Ingram Elementary will vote at American Legion Post No. 382. Residents who vote at East Lee Middle School will vote at Broadway Elementary School.

Go to vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup to check your precinct.

Eligible voters for the second primary election are those affiliated with the Republican Party, unaffiliated voters who voted in the Republican primary in March and unaffiliated voters who did not vote in the March primary.