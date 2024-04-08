Early voting for primary begins Tuesday

Apr. 8—Early voting for May's primary election begins Tuesday. Also, the deadline to register to vote for the election was pushed back to noon Tuesday.

One voting center — the Jeff Stout Government Center, 120 E. Mulberry St., — will open at 8 a.m. Tuesday for early voting.

Its schedule is as follows:

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 9-12

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 15 through May 3 (Monday to Friday)

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 27

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 4

8 a.m. to noon May 6

On April 27, six other early voting centers will open.

The deadline to register to vote in-person was pushed back to noon Tuesday because of the total solar eclipse Monday.

You can also apply in person at the county Voter Registration Office, 120 E Mulberry St., Room 10.

Register to vote online by visiting www.indianavoters.com. Indiana residents with a valid Indiana driver's license or Indiana state-issued identification card will be able to use this tool to submit a new voter registration application or to update an existing voter registration record. The deadline to register online is still 11:59 p.m. Monday.

Several races, including national and state, are on the ballot, though only one local race is contested. Rebecca Vent and Blake Dahl are running for the Republican nomination for judge of Howard County Superior Court 2.

Notably, Indiana's 5th Congressional District has nine vying for the Republican nomination.

The Republican primary for Indiana's governorship is also contested with six candidates.

Races on the ballot are:

U.S. president

Republican

Nikki Haley

Donald Trump

Democrat

Joe Biden

Indiana U.S. senator

Republican

Jim Banks

Democrat

Marc Carmichael

Valerie McCray

Indiana governor

Republican

Mike Braun

Brad Chambers

Suzanne Crouch

Eric Doden

Curtis Hill

Jamie Reitenour

Democrat

Jennifer G. McCormick

U.S. Representative 4th District

Republican

Jim Baird

Charles Bookwalter

John P. Piper

Democrat

Rimpi K. Girn

Derrick Holder

U.S. Representative 5th District

Republican

Raju Chinthala

Max Engling

Chuck Goodrich

Mark Hurt

Patrick Malayter

Matthew Peiffer

L D Powell

Larry L. Savage Jr.

Victoria Spartz

Democrat

Ryan Rfenninger

Deborah A. Pickett

State Senator District 18

Republican

Stacey Donato

State Representative District 30

Republican

Mike Karickhoff

Democrat

Michel Katcher

State Representative District 38RepublicanHeath VanNatter

Superior Court 2 Judge

Republican

Blake Dahl

Rebecca Vent

Superior Court 4

Republican

Hans Pate

County Treasurer

Republican

Christie Branch

County Auditor

Republican

Jessica Secrease

County Coroner

Republican

David Granger

County Surveyor

Republican

Greg Lake

County Commissioner District 2

Republican

Jack Dodd

Democrat

Anthony Walker

County Commissioner District 3

Republican

Brad Bray

Democrat

Sherry Roe

County Council Member At-Large (choose up to 3)

Republican

Martha J. Lake

Daryl L. Maple

Brett A. Sanders

Democrat

Adrienne A. Akers

Essie D. Foster

Elijah Guest

Greentown Town Council At-Large (choose up to 3)

Republican

Debra Everling

Mark S. Lantz

Craig S. Standish