Early voting for primary begins Tuesday
Apr. 8—Early voting for May's primary election begins Tuesday. Also, the deadline to register to vote for the election was pushed back to noon Tuesday.
One voting center — the Jeff Stout Government Center, 120 E. Mulberry St., — will open at 8 a.m. Tuesday for early voting.
Its schedule is as follows:
8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 9-12
8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 15 through May 3 (Monday to Friday)
8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 27
8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 4
8 a.m. to noon May 6
On April 27, six other early voting centers will open.
The deadline to register to vote in-person was pushed back to noon Tuesday because of the total solar eclipse Monday.
You can also apply in person at the county Voter Registration Office, 120 E Mulberry St., Room 10.
Register to vote online by visiting www.indianavoters.com. Indiana residents with a valid Indiana driver's license or Indiana state-issued identification card will be able to use this tool to submit a new voter registration application or to update an existing voter registration record. The deadline to register online is still 11:59 p.m. Monday.
Several races, including national and state, are on the ballot, though only one local race is contested. Rebecca Vent and Blake Dahl are running for the Republican nomination for judge of Howard County Superior Court 2.
Notably, Indiana's 5th Congressional District has nine vying for the Republican nomination.
The Republican primary for Indiana's governorship is also contested with six candidates.
Races on the ballot are:
U.S. president
Republican
Nikki Haley
Donald Trump
Democrat
Joe Biden
Indiana U.S. senator
Republican
Jim Banks
Democrat
Marc Carmichael
Valerie McCray
Indiana governor
Republican
Mike Braun
Brad Chambers
Suzanne Crouch
Eric Doden
Curtis Hill
Jamie Reitenour
Democrat
Jennifer G. McCormick
U.S. Representative 4th District
Republican
Jim Baird
Charles Bookwalter
John P. Piper
Democrat
Rimpi K. Girn
Derrick Holder
U.S. Representative 5th District
Republican
Raju Chinthala
Max Engling
Chuck Goodrich
Mark Hurt
Patrick Malayter
Matthew Peiffer
L D Powell
Larry L. Savage Jr.
Victoria Spartz
Democrat
Ryan Rfenninger
Deborah A. Pickett
State Senator District 18
Republican
Stacey Donato
State Representative District 30
Republican
Mike Karickhoff
Democrat
Michel Katcher
State Representative District 38RepublicanHeath VanNatter
Superior Court 2 Judge
Republican
Blake Dahl
Rebecca Vent
Superior Court 4
Republican
Hans Pate
County Treasurer
Republican
Christie Branch
County Auditor
Republican
Jessica Secrease
County Coroner
Republican
David Granger
County Surveyor
Republican
Greg Lake
County Commissioner District 2
Republican
Jack Dodd
Democrat
Anthony Walker
County Commissioner District 3
Republican
Brad Bray
Democrat
Sherry Roe
County Council Member At-Large (choose up to 3)
Republican
Martha J. Lake
Daryl L. Maple
Brett A. Sanders
Democrat
Adrienne A. Akers
Essie D. Foster
Elijah Guest
Greentown Town Council At-Large (choose up to 3)
Republican
Debra Everling
Mark S. Lantz
Craig S. Standish