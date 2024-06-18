Early voting numbers are in for Tuesday Republican primary

AUGUSTA COUNTY – The Republican Senate primary has come to Virginia.

June 18 is election day for the five Senate hopefuls. The Republican candidates for Senate include Hung Cao, Edward C. "Eddie" Garcia Jr., Jonathan W. Emord, C. L. "Chuck" Smith, Jr., and Scott Thomas Parkinson.

More can be found about the candidates in our election guide, The News Leader's previous coverage, and coverage of a round table with four of the candidates in Augusta County on May 17.

More: A guide to the competitive races on the Virginia primary election ballot

Staunton, Augusta County, and Waynesboro have each prepared for election day, running early voting for weeks ahead of time.

In Staunton, 131 residents cast their ballots during the early voting period. This includes 28 in Ward 1, 26 in Ward 2, 22 in Ward 3, 25 in Ward 4, and 30 in Ward 5.

Of the 225 absentee ballots mailed out, 94 came back filled out.

“For a primary, our numbers seem to be in line with expectations!” wrote Staunton Registrar Christi Linhoss. “Unfortunately, primaries do not show much voter participation.”

A Staunton sample ballot is available online.

In Augusta County, 352 early ballots were cast, and 311 residents mailed in their ballots. This is a drop from Super Tuesday election in early March, when 845 residents early voted and 831 mail-in ballots.

In Waynesboro, 96 voters cast their ballots during the 45 days of early voting.

Waynesboro Registrar Lisa Jeffers told The News Leader, as of 11 a.m. on Monday, 105 mail-in ballots came back. Not all of the ballots coming in through the mail had been processed when she spoke to The News Leader.

Eight of the mail-in ballots were returned to the registrar as undeliverable. This means the voter has moved and did not reach out to the registrar’s office to update their information.

“This is a pretty low turnout, but it's sort of typical,” said Jeffers. “We are only having a single primary, just Republican. It's possible if we'd had a dual, we may have had more, but it's kind of typical for primaries to be a low turnout.”

More election resources, such as a polling place locator and a link to register to vote, are available on the Virginia Department of Elections website.

Lyra Bordelon (she/her) is the public transparency and justice reporter at The News Leader. Do you have a story tip or feedback? It’s welcome through email to lbordelon@gannett.com. Subscribe to us at newsleader.com.

More: Reimbursements of nearly $120,000 made after Staunton attorney disbarred

More: Possible thunderstorm could make heat worse for Shenandoah Valley

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Early voting numbers are in for Tuesday Republican primary