Early voting in Nueces County showed low turnout. What about Election Day?

Tuesday is the last chance for Nueces County voters to decide which candidates will make it to the ballot for the general election in November.

Early voting for the primary runoff elections concluded Friday.

As of Thursday, about 362 voters had cast their ballots in the Nueces County Democratic Party’s primary runoff, and about 2,504 voters had cast theirs in the Nueces County Republican Party’s primary runoff, according to Nueces County Clerk records.

It means that in total, voters participating in the Republican and Democratic primary runoff elections amounts to about 1.64% of the 214, 851 eligible residents in the county as of Thursday.

Numbers for Friday’s early voting were anticipated to be released after the polls were scheduled to close at 7 p.m.

In an email to the Caller-Times, Nueces County Republican Party Chairman Carmen Calderone named several factors in what could be driving turnout.

The Republican Party primary runoff for district attorney has been of high interest, Calderone wrote.

“But I think the overall concern about the direction of our County, State, and Nation is motivating people to get active and they want their voice heard in all elections,” he wrote. “Another factor is how hard our precinct chairs work to reach voters, listen to their concerns and invite them to be a part of improving our community.”

The candidates in the Nueces County Republican Party’s primary runoff are Jimmy Granberry, who garnered about 44% of the vote in the March primary, and James Sales, who secured about 31.35% voter support in the March primary, according to Nueces County Clerk records.

Granberry is interim Nueces County district attorney, appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott to serve in the office following former district attorney Mark Gonzalez’ resignation to pursue Congressional office. Sales is an assistant district attorney in San Patricio County.

The Democratic nominee for district attorney is attorney Terry Shamsie, who won in the March primary uncontested.

Calderone wrote in his email that he anticipated the overall number of voters in the Republican primary runoff to “more than double” on Election Day.

“There are many Republicans that prefer to vote on Election Day and historically we have more votes on Election Day (than) early voting,” he wrote.

The Democratic primary runoff is exclusive to a single race – the contest for Precinct 1 Constable between Randy Balderas and Frank Yzaguirre.

The turnout in runoff elections isn’t a surprise – that’s historically been true in runoffs, wrote Nueces County Democratic Party Chairman Rene Saenz in a message to the Caller-Times on Friday morning.

“Democrats have only one race isolated to a portion of Nueces County,” he wrote. “We have no at large countywide races, so most Democratic Party voter(s) in Nueces County have no election to vote in.”

Going into the fall, all of the races on the ballot “are of high interest, but specifically the 28th Judicial District and the District Attorney's race,” wrote Saenz in his message.

“These two at large races went uncontested in the primary,” he wrote. “I also think the race for the House District 34 will also be a race to watch.”

Mary Alice Ramos holds up a sticker she received after voting at former Carroll High School campus polling location on Primary Election Day. Election Day for the primary runoff elections is Tuesday.

Election Day voting locations in Nueces County

Nueces County registered voters may cast their ballot at the following locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, May 28:

Curbside voting is available at all locations. Call 361-888-0303.

Adkins Middle School (Room A123), 2402 Ennis Joslin Road

Bishop Multi-Purpose Building, 115 S. Ash Ave., Bishop

Blanche Moore Elementary, 6121 Durant Drive

Carroll High School (old campus, front lobby entrance), 5301 Weber Road

Club Estates Elementary (Music Room 37), 5222 Merganser Drive

David Berlanga Community Center (Head Start room), 1513 Second St., Agua Dulce

Deaf and Hard of Hearing Center, 5151 McArdle Road

Del Mar College Center for Economic Development (foyer), 3209 S. Staples St.

Del Mar College Oso Creek Campus (Culinary Arts Building foyer), 7402 Yorktown Blvd.

Del Mar College West Campus, 4101 Old Brownsville Road

Ethel Eyerly Senior Center, 654 Graham Road

Fannin Elementary (cafeteria), 2730 Gollihar Road

Garden Senior Center, 5325 Greely Drive

Galvan Elementary, 3126 Masterson Drive

Greenwood Senior Center, 4040 Greenwood Drive

Hilltop Community Center (South Wing No. 1), 11425 Leopard St.

Island Presbyterian Church, 14030 Fortuna Bay Drive

Johnny Calderon Building (auditorium), 710 E. Main St., Robstown

Los Encinos Elementary (front entrance vestibule area), 1921 Dorado St.

Miller High School, 1 Battlin Buc Blvd.

Nueces County ESD #4 (training room), 5781 Farm-to-Market Road 666, Robstown

Oveal Williams Senior Center, 1414 Martin Luther King Drive

Port Aransas Community Center, 408 N. Alister St., Port Aransas

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi (Carlos Truan Natural Resource Center 1003), 6300 Ocean Drive

Veterans Memorial High School (auditorium entrance), 3750 Cimarron Blvd.

