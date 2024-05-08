Early voting for Meck County GOP runoff election ends Saturday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Early voting for Mecklenburg County’s GOP primary runoff election will end on Saturday.
Six voting sites opened on April 25th while election day will be held on May 14th. Voters will have to show a valid photo ID to cast votes.
Republican nomination for lieutenant governor:
Hal Weatherman
Jim O’Neill
Republican nomination for state auditor:
Jack Clark
Dave Boliek
Republican nomination for U.S. House District 13:
Kelly Daughtry
Brad Knott
Also, on the county level, a second primary will be held for: Republican nomination for the South Point Township District on the Gaston County Board of Commissioners:
Jim Bailey
Ronnie Worley
The Mecklenburg County voting sites are:
Hal Marshall Annex in Uptown
Mint Hill Library
North County Regional Library, Huntersville
Masonic Temple Lodge in Steele Creek
South County Regional Library
South Park Regional Library
