Early voting for Meck County GOP runoff election ends Saturday

Lucid Bots came on the scene in 2018 with its Sherpa line of drones to clean windows in tall places, and now it’s back to take on more labor-intensive tasks. The Charlotte, N.C.-based company, which was part of Y Combinator's 2019 cohort, took on a new form as a robotics company with a thesis to build intelligent robots that are purpose-made to tackle the “dirty” jobs that people don’t want to do, Ashur said. “We started with a very simple problem, and in pursuit of wanting to make a dangerous job safer over the years, the true problem we're solving is this fundamental fact that people don't want to do jobs that are considered dull, dirty, dangerous or demeaning,” Andrew Ashur, founder and CEO of Lucid Bots, told TechCrunch.