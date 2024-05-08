Early voting for Meck County GOP runoff election ends Saturday

Jesse Ullmann
·1 min read

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Early voting for Mecklenburg County’s GOP primary runoff election will end on Saturday.

Six voting sites opened on April 25th while election day will be held on May 14th. Voters will have to show a valid photo ID to cast votes.

Republican nomination for lieutenant governor:
Hal Weatherman
Jim O’Neill

Republican nomination for state auditor:
Jack Clark
Dave Boliek

Republican nomination for U.S. House District 13:
Kelly Daughtry
Brad Knott

Also, on the county level, a second primary will be held for: Republican nomination for the South Point Township District on the Gaston County Board of Commissioners:
Jim Bailey
Ronnie Worley

The Mecklenburg County voting sites are:

  • Hal Marshall Annex in Uptown

  • Mint Hill Library

  • North County Regional Library, Huntersville

  • Masonic Temple Lodge in Steele Creek

  • South County Regional Library

  • South Park Regional Library

