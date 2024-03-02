Early voting for the March 19 Republican presidential primary starts Monday in Polk County
Early voting for the March 19 Republican Presidential Preference Primary begins Monday at 10 locations in Polk County.
All eligible Polk County Republican voters may cast a ballot at any of the 10 locations. There is no Democratic Presidential Primary in Florida. The sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through March 16.
The locations are:
Bartow: Polk Street Community Center, 1255 Polk St.
Davenport: Polk County Sheriff's NE District Office, 1100 Dunson Road.
Haines City: Haines City Library, 111 N. 6th St.
Lake Alfred: Northeast Polk Government Center, 200 Government Center Blvd.
Lake Wales: Family Recreation Center, 1001 Burns Ave.
Lakeland: Polk County Government Center, 930 E. Parker St.
Lakeland: Simpson Park Community Center, 1725 MLK Jr. Ave.
Mulberry: Mulberry Civic Center, 901 NE 5th St.
Poinciana: Poinciana Community Fitness Center, 397 Marigold Ave.
Winter Haven: Nora Mayo Hall, 500 3rd St. N.W.
For more information, visit PolkElections.gov or call the Elections Office at 863-534-5888.
This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Polk Republicans can vote in the presidential primary starting Monday