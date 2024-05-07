Early voting continues as May 14 Primary Election approaches

May 7—By GREG JORDAN

PRINCETON — Early voters kept going Monday to the polls across the region and casting their ballots ahead of the 2024 Primary Election scheduled May 14 in West Virginia.

On Monday, 152 people voted at the courthouse, 61 voted at Covenant Baptist Church, 62 voted in Bluewell and 48 voted in Bluefield for a countywide total of 323, according to Chief Registrar Marie Hill. The overall total since early polls opened May 1 was 1,501, according to Chief Registrar Marie Hill.

All 55 of West Virginia's counties are required to open an early voting location either in its courthouse or a courthouse annex. Several counties, including Mercer County and Monroe County, have multiple locations.

In Mercer County, the early voting locations include the Mercer County Courthouse and the Herb Sims Wellness Center along Stadium Drive in Bluefield.

A third early polling place has opened in the Four Seasons Answering Service at 3311 Coal Heritage Road in Bluewell and a fourth one is available at Covenant Baptist Church at 145 Wyndale Drive between Princeton and Athens.

Early voting polls in Mercer County are open until Saturday, May 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Voters should bring their voter ID card, a driver's license or a utility bill which verifies their address.

Registered voters in Monroe County can go to the old Union Rescue Building on Pump Street in Union and at Peterstown Town Hall on Thomas Street for early voting.

Both of Monroe County's early polling places are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Early voters in McDowell County can go to the McDowell County Courthouse in Welch. The county's early voting location will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Voters will decide a host of local and statewide races on May 14.

Some of the non-partisan races will be decided at that time, including school board, judgeship and magistrate races, along with the Mercer County school levy vote.

Races on the ballot include the Mercer County Commission contest.

Candidates who have filed for the District 2 seat on the Mercer County Commission include Karen Champion Pendleton of Princeton who filed as a Republican and Stephanie Dempsey of Bluefield, who also filed as a Republican. Brian Blankenship has also filed as a Republican for the District 2 county commission seat. Republican Carl Calfee and Republican Jeremiah Nelson have also filed for the District 2 seat.

In another Mercer County race, Paul Hodges has filed in the non-partisan Division 3 Mercer County Board of Education race. Jim Bailey has filed for Division 1 on the board of education.

Other candidate filings to date in Mercer County include Alan Christian, who filed as a Republican to run for sheriff of Mercer County. Incumbent Republican Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran has filed for re-election.

Two candidates have filed for the Republican nomination for assessor. They are incumbent Assessor Lyle Cottle and Tommy Bailey, the current sheriff of Mercer County.

Six candidates have filed in the non-partisan magistrate race. The candidates are Alvin Marchant, who filed in Division 5, and incumbent magistrates Mike Crowder (Division 4), Keith Compton (Division 3), Mike Flanigan (Division 1), Susan Honaker (Division 2), William Holroyd (Division 5) and Sandra Dorsey (Division 5).

Incumbent Circuit Court Judges William J. Sadler (Division 2) and Mark Wills (Division 3) have filed for re-election in the non-partisan Judicial Circuit 13. Kelli Harshbarger, an assistant prosecuting attorney, attorney Derrick Lefler and attorney Ryan Flanigan have filed in Division 1 of the 13th Judicial circuit. The judgeship became vacant when Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope retired on Dec. 31, 2023.

Angela Walters, who Gov. Jim Justice appointed to the 12th Family Circuit Court, Division 2, serving Mercer and McDowell counties in November 2023, has filed to run for the judgeship. Cathy Wallace has filed to run for the 12th Circuit Family Court, Division 2, judgeship. Adam B. Wolfe has also filed to run for the 12th Family Court, Division 2. Anthony Bisaha has filed to run in the race for Family Court Circuit 12, Division 1 and Lisa Kay Clark has filed to run for Family Court Circuit 12, Division 3.

In McDowell County, incumbent Prosecuting Attorney Brittany Puckett has filed for re-election as a Democrat.

Incumbent McDowell County Sheriff James Muncy has filed for re-election as a Democrat.

Sherry Burton, Democrat, has filed to run for McDowell County Assessor.

Danny Mitchell, Mark Shelton, Richard Vandyke and Ronald Blevins filed in the non-partisan McDowell County magistrate race.

John Callaway, Margaret Beavers, Georgia West, Ed Evans, Kendrick King and Joey Proffitt have filed in the non-partisan McDowell County Board of Education contest.

Incumbent Circuit Court Judge Rick Murensky filed for re-election in the non-partisan Judicial Circuit 12 (Division 1) in McDowell County.

Republicans Dewayne Dotson and Ronnie G. Stacy have filed for the McDowell County Commission race.

In Monroe County, Republican Kenny W. Mann and Republican Kevin A. Mann have filed for the county commission; Republican Sarah F. Martin filed for assessor and Democrat Justin R. St. Clair filed for prosecuting attorney. Republicans Michael Heller and Scott Miller have filed to run for sheriff.

In the nonpartisan race for Monroe County magistrate, Frank C. Basile has filed for Division 2 and Kevin L. Miller has filed for Division 1.

In the nonpartisan race for the Monroe County Board of Education, Sabrina Stutts and William "Bill" Miller have filed for the western district. Scott Womack and Sally Wallace have filed for the central district.

Democrat David O. Holz has filed to run for Monroe County Surveyor.

Carolyn Joy Miller has filed to run for the non-partisan post of Conservation District Supervisor.

On the state level, eight candidates have filed to run for governor. They are Republican Mac Warner, Republican Mitch Roberts, Democrat Stephen Williams, Republican Chris Miller, Republican Patrick Morrisey, Republican Moore Capito. Republican Kevin "KC" Christian and Mountain Party Chase Linko-Looper.

Incumbent Republican Chandler Swope of Bluefield filed for re-election in the Senate District 6 contest. Republican Craig A. Hart and Republican Eric Porterfield also filed. Democrat Randy Fowler has filed to run for the Senate District 6 seat.

Incumbent Republican Marty Gearheart of Bluefield also filed for re-election in the House of Delegates District 37 contest. Democrat Polla McClelllan Rumberg of Bluefield is also running.

Incumbent Republican Joe Ellington Jr. has filed for re-election in the House of Delegates District 38 race. Democrat Randa C. Faulkner of Princeton is also running.

Incumbent Republican Delegate Doug Smith filed has for re-election the House of Delegates District 39 contest. Democrat Neal Vestal of Rock is also running.

