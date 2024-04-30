Early voting comes to an end ahead of Saturday's Election Day

Apr. 29—Early voting ends on Tuesday for the May 4 municipal elections in Hunt County.

The early voting location for all of the elections — with the exception of the City of Commerce and Commerce ISD — will be at the Hunt County Voter Administration building at 2217A Washington St. in Greenville. Early voters in Commerce will instead vote at Commerce City Hall at 1119 Alamo St. in Commerce.

The city council, school board, hospital district and special utility district elections that are being held in Hunt County are as follows:

Greenville

Greenville ISD District 5 School Board — between Mike Rackley, Jan Teeters and Chelsey Tippit (vote for one or none).

Greenville ISD District 7 School Board — between Roger Livingston, Jeanette Fry Rowland and Joseph Daun (vote for one or none).

Greenville ISD District 5 Caddo Basin Special Utility District Board — between Kenneth Pendergrass, Elwood Jones, Jerry Leinart, James C. (Charlie) Patterson and Tommy Ellison (vote for one, two, three, four or none).

Commerce

City of Commerce Place 2 City Council — between Garrett Smith and Beckey Thompson (vote for one or none).

City of Commerce Place 4 City Council — Jim Ayres running unopposed.

Commerce ISD Place 2 School Board — between Tamara Beadles and Christian Henry (vote for one or none).

Commerce ISD Place 6 School Board — Ann Reel running unopposed.

Commerce ISD Place 7 School Board — Robert "Doc" Pierce running unopposed.

Caddo Mills

City of Caddo Mills City Council — between Shawn Bentley, Cody Hawkins, Jeremy Horn and John Verity (vote for one, two, three or none).

Caddo Mills ISD School Board — between Klint Rybicki, Barry Stapleton and Chris Tillery (vote for one, two or none).

Hunt Memorial Hospital District Precinct 2 — between Sarai Kobaly and Wes Oswald (vote for one or none).

Caddo Basin Special Utility District — Same as other previously mentioned districts served by the SUD.

Lone Oak

City of Lone Oak Mayor — between Patsy Patten and Steve Forgy (vote for one or none).

City of Lone Oak Place 2 City Council — between Greg Goulart, Denise Scott and Sandra S. Williams (vote for one or none).

City of Lone Oak Place 4 City Council — Douglas E. Williams running unopposed.

Wolfe City

Wolfe City ISD School Board — between John Jobe, Colt Herron, Brian Scott and Charolette Gardner (vote for one, two or none).

Wolfe City ISD School Board Unexpired Term — between Kay Aimes, James Richardson and Ron Greene (vote for one or none).

Hawk Cove

City of Hawk Cove Mayor — between Delores (Dotty) Spence and Darren Evans (vote for one or none).

City of Hawk Cove Place 2 City Council — between Tiffany Taylor and Sherry (Jean) Logan (vote for one or none).

City of Hawk Cove Place 4 City Council — between Amanda Bodiford and Mark Beatte (vote for one or none).

Community ISD (Josephine)

Community ISD Place 2 School Board — between Jessica R. Foster and Kris Zilberstein (vote for one or none).

Community ISD Place 7 School Board — Joshua Saenz running unopposed.

Hunt Memorial Hospital District Precinct 2 — Same as other previously mentioned districts served by Precinct 2 of the hospital district.

Caddo Basin Special Utility District — Same as other previously mentioned districts served by the SUD.

Election information can be found on the voter administration website at https://www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.election or by calling (903) 454-5467.