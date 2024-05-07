Early voting begins today for statewide primaries

A state law passed in 2021 requires county clerks in New Mexico to open up their offices during regular business hours for early voting 28 days prior to an election. That starts this year on May 7, 2024. Voters can also request absentee ballots to be sent to them by mail. (Photo by Danielle Prokop / SourceNM) (Photo by Danielle Prokop / Source NM)

County clerks’ offices across the state are open today for early voting for the June 4 primary elections.

The ballot includes state lawmakers from across New Mexico competing for spots on the general election ballot. Voters will also see primary races for congressional, county and local seats including water commissions. Registered voters can study up with a sample ballot found with the Secretary of State.

New Mexicans can vote in-person, or request a ballot to be sent in the mail and send it in before Election Day. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is May 21. Voters can also permanently add themselves to this list, and no longer have to request the ballot each election.

The primary is the only contested election some candidates will face if they win and go to the General Election in November.

In the New Mexico Senate, 20 of 42 seats feature a primary election; in the state House, 28 of 70 seats feature a primary, according to a Source New Mexico review.

Eleven of the primaries involve three or more candidates.

State law passed in 2021 requires county clerks to make their offices available for early voting 28 days prior to an election, which is today, and be open during its regular business hours.

The Secretary of State’s Office has a list here of addresses, hours and websites of county clerks across the state.

Voters can also request to have their ballot sent to them by mail. That can be done anytime in person at a county clerk’s office or online.

Early voting will expand to additional locations May 18.

See below for a list of the primary races occurring in legislative districts across New Mexico:

