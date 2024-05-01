Early voting begins Thursday: Here’s how and where to do it

Early voting in Maryland’s May 14 primary begins Thursday and will last a week.

It’s one of three ways Maryland voters can cast ballots in this year’s primary.

Marylanders will be voting in party primaries for president, U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives and in an array of local elections, which include races for mayor of Baltimore and for Cecil County executive. Most of Maryland’s jurisdictions also have elections for judgeships and school board seats on the ballot.

The U.S. Senate seat is open this year with the looming retirement of three-term Sen. Ben Cardin (D). Three of Maryland’s eight U.S. House seats are being vacated, an unusually high number for a single election cycle.

Early voting centers are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will remain open daily through May 9.

Any person who is registered to vote can vote during the early voting period. Any person who is eligible to register to vote can vote during early voting.

Registered voters have always been able to vote during early voting, but now individuals who are eligible but not yet registered can register and vote.

To register and vote during early voting, go to an early voting center in the county where you live and bring a document that proves where you live. This document can be your MVA-issued driver’s license, ID card, change of address card, your paycheck, bank statement, utility bill or other government document with your name and address. You will be able to register to vote and then vote on the spot.

There are 97 early voting centers in the state, including at least one in every county. Voters can choose to cast a ballot at any early voting location in their home county. You can find a full list of early voting locations here.

Voters who plan to cast ballots in-person on primary election day, May 14, must do so at their assigned polling places, which will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. that day. Here is a way to find your local polling place.

Mail-in ballots were supposed to have been sent to voters who requested them and can be returned through the May 14 primary date, including at drop boxes throughout the state, or at local Board of Elections offices. A list of local elections boards is here. The Maryland State Board of Elections has yet to publish a list of drop boxes.

Completed mail ballots can also be dropped in U.S. mailboxes. The mail-in ballots must be postmarked or dropped in a dropbox before 8 p.m. on May 14 to be counted.

Voters can continue to request mail-in ballots by mail through May 7. The application is here. After that date, mail-in ballots can be picked up at local elections offices.

Marylanders who are not currently registered to vote can register during early voting or on Election Day, and vote the same day. Information on registration is here.

