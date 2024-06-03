Early voting begins June 3 in Stutsman County

Jun. 3—JAMESTOWN — Voters will be able to cast their ballots before the June 11 primary election when early voting begins Monday, June 3, in Stutsman County.

The polls for early voting are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 3-7, at the Stutsman County Courthouse in Jamestown. The polls are open during the noon lunch hour.

Voters will cast their ballots in Stutsman County on June 11 at the Jamestown Civic Center and the American Legion in Medina, which is only for voters from precinct 472910.

Absentee ballots were available beginning May 2. As of about 3:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30, the Stutsman County Auditor's Office sent out 170 absentee ballots with 87 being returned, said Jessica Alonge, auditor/chief operating officer.

Individuals who vote during early voting or at the vote centers at the Jamestown Civic Center or American Legion in Medina on June 11 must provide a valid North Dakota driver's license or a non-driver's ID card, a tribal government-issued ID card or a long-term care ID certificate.

To vote in North Dakota, an individual must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old on June 11, a legal resident of the state and a resident in the precinct for 30 days before the election.

Voters can go to

vote.nd.gov

to change their address, Alonge said. Once at the site, click "Update Address for Voting." A full name, driver's ID and date of birth as it appears on the driver's license is required for individuals to change their address.

She said QR codes are posted across the Stutsman County Courthouse.

Individuals voting by absentee ballot must provide a valid North Dakota driver's license or a non-driver's ID card, a tribal government-issued ID card, long-term care ID certificate, passport or military ID. Individuals with a disability that prevents them from traveling away from home to obtain an acceptable form of identification may use an attester who must provide his or her name, a North Dakota driver's license or a non-driver's ID card, a tribal identification number and sign the absentee ballot application form to attest to the applicant's North Dakota residency and voting eligibility.

Alonge said a public test of the electronic voting machines was complete on Friday, May 24.

"No issues. Everything was balanced and counted correctly," she said.