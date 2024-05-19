Early summer pattern, storms hold off till midweek

The weather will be sunny and warm, with to high pressure building down from the Great Lakes keeping conditions dry. Temperatures will rise into the mid- 80s. Skies will be mainly clear overnight, with morning readings near 60 degrees.

A weak cold front will stall across the lower Great Lakes early in the week, where a few showers and storms will develop and graze northern portions of Ohio. Farther south, skies will be partly cloudy, with a warm southerly breeze and moderate humidity.

The next storm system tracking from the southern Plains to the Great Lakes will bring showers and storms later on Wednesday ahead of a cold front. Rain will end Thursday morning, with slightly cooler and drier air settling in later in the week.

Another chance for scattered showers and storms will develop next weekend.

Forecast

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 87

Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 63

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 88

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 87 (64)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, storms p.m. High 84 (69)

Thursday: Rain a.m., partly sunny. High 76 (67)

Friday: Sunshine. High 77 (56)

Saturday: Partly sunny, showers possible. High 81 (58)

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.