Early Silicon Valley investor seeks $26M for oceanfront S.F. home. Where will proceeds go?

The stunning San Francisco seaside home of venture capitalist George Sarlo hit the real estate market on Friday for $26 million.

The property is owned by the Sarlo Family Foundation, and has been in the Sarlo family for a long time, according to public property records. All proceeds will go directly to supporting grants made by The Sarlo Family Foundation, according to Sotheby’s International Realty.

The Sarlo Family Foundation helps cultivate mental-health resilience through partnerships with communities and organizations.

Some of the highlights of the amazing and historic home, built in 1921, are:

▪ Location: The four-bedroom, six-bathroom home spanning 7,890 square feet is poised on the edge of the Pacific Ocean in the prestigious oceanfront neighborhood of Sea Cliff (290 Sea Cliff Ave., San Francisco, California).

▪ Scenery: Views from the property show off Lands End to the Marin Headlands, the Golden Gate Bridge, the Presidio and Baker Beach.

▪ Style: The magnificent residence was designed in the 1920s by architect Earle B. Bertz in the fashion of Mediterranean and Spanish revival houses, and features beautiful, vaulted ceilings, elegant arched doorways and classic detailing.

“Rich in storied heritage, the home is nestled amidst a distinguished ensemble of remarkable properties and esteemed neighbors,” the property listing says.

Tania Toubba and Debi DeCello of Sotheby’s International Realty–San Francisco Brokerage are the listing agents.

Sarlo co-founded Walden Venture Capital in 1974, one of the earliest venture capital firms in San Francisco. The company became known for its investments in technology startups in the early days of Silicon Valley.

Sarlo was born in 1938 in Budapest, the capital of Hungary. Before becoming a successful entrepreneur, financier and philanthropist, Sarlo immigrated to the United States at the age of 18 after the Hungarian Revolution. He lost many family members in the Holocaust, and his father was sent to a forced labor camp and never returned after World War II.

