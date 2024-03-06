These are the early returns from the Sacramento area for Tuesday’s primary election
Unofficial results in the March 5, 2024, primary election from the California Secretary of State’s Office and county election offices. These preliminary results, known as a semifinal official canvass, are updated until the vote is completed by each county. The last day for vote-by-mail ballots to be counted is March 12. Results are to be certified by counties and sent to the state by April 4. A final statement of vote by the Secretary of State’s Office is expected April 12.
Capital region congressional races
Capital region legislative races
Statewide Proposition 1 results
