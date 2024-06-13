Early in-person voting begins for June 18 Primary Elections

Jun. 13—Pontotoc County Election Board Secretary Paula Christina and the State Election Board provide details on early voting for the June 18 Primary Elections.

1 When does early in-person absentee ballot voting begin?

Early voting is available Thursday, June 13 and Friday, June 14 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, June 15 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Pontotoc County Election Board at 131 W.13th St. in Ada.

2 Who can vote by early in-person absentee ballot in this election?

Voters who will not be able to make it to the polls on Election Day have the option of voting early at their County Election Board.

3 Who else can vote early by in-person absentee balloting?

Early voting is open to all voters. You do not need to provide an excuse to vote early. Oklahoma allows early voting for all elections conducted by the County Election Board or State Election Board — from school board and municipal elections to state and federal elections. It's a great option for those who will be out of town on Election Day or want to avoid lines.

4 What elections could Pontotoc County residents see on their ballot?

The candidates for District 25 State Representative are Ronny Johns and Robert Burch.

Candidates for District 13 State Senator are Greg McCortney and Jonathan Wingard.

J. Brian Bingman, Russell Ray, and Justin Hornback are in contention for the corporation commissioner seat.

Candidates running for the United States Representative in District 4 are as follows: Kody Macaulay and Mary Brannon are on the Democrat ballot, while Nick Hankins, Andrew Hayes, Tom Cole, Paul L Bondar, and Rick Whitebear Harris are contending on the Republican ticket.

5 Can those who need assistance request help?

Some voters may need assistance to vote because they are blind or visually disabled, physically disabled, infirm, or illiterate. Such individuals may ask to have an assistant or vote privately and independently using the ATI device attached to the voting device. Those who require assistance should talk to their precinct official or contact the County Election Board directly for instructions. For questions, please contact the Pontotoc County Election Board at 580-332-4534 or online at pontotoccounty@elections.ok.gov.