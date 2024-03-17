Early morning shooting in Portsmouth leaves 1 man dead

Police say a man is dead after a shooting in the early morning hours Sunday on Garfield Street in Portsmouth.

According to Portsmouth police, officers responded to the scene at about 2:15 a.m. near the 800 block of Garfield Street, about a mile from the Norfolk Naval Shipyard. Emergency services found a man with fatal gunshot wounds.

At this time, police have not released the man’s identity, and the investigation is ongoing.

Eliza Noe, eliza.noe@virginiamedia.com