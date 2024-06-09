Early morning rain for Monday then mix of sun and clouds

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Temperatures climbed into the mid to low 90s this afternoon ahead of another front that drops in late tonight and early Monday morning.

Showers and storms arrive just in time for the start of the week and for your morning commute. Rain showers and a few rumbles of thunder appear to clear out by the afternoon with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. A few areas towards the south could see an eruption of showers and/or storms during the afternoon and early evening hours.

For Tuesday and Wednesday we see a slight drop in humidity after the passage of the front. However temperatures will continue to climb into the upper 80s and low 90s. Drier weather seems to hold off until late in the week.

Front stalls south of us along the Florida panhandle and will likely see a few stray showers and storms by Friday with more isolated showers and storms possible for Father’s Day Weekend.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.