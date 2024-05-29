Early morning fire ravages McSherrystown home

A family was displaced and several pets died after a working fire ravaged a McSherrystown home early Tuesday morning, officials said.

Firefighters were called to the scene on the first block of Squire Circle in McSherrystown at 12:46 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2024 for a report of a house fire.

When firefighters from Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services arrived on the scene, they found fire showing from the front of the duplex home, said Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services fire chief Brandon Martin.

Fire damage is seen on a house on the first block of Squire Circle in McSherrystown Borough after a fire Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

Firefighters quickly confirmed that all occupants were out of the home, Martin said, and firefighters began extinguishing the flames. Firefighters worked on the scene for about two-and-a-half hours, he said.

A dog was rescued from the home, Martin said, and was cared for by EMS personnel on the scene.

"Tragically, several of the family's pets did not survive the fire," Martin said.

The other side of the duplex was also affected by smoke damage, he said. Neighbors assisted the displaced residents prior to the arrival of Red Cross, which then assisted the displaced.

Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services was assisted on the scene by Alpha Fire Company of littlestown, Hanover Area Fire and Rescue, United Hook and Ladder, Irishtown Fire Company, Pleasant Hill Fire Company, Jefferson Volunteer Fire Company, and Community Life Team EMS.

Martin said the incident is currently under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal's Office.

Harrison Jones is the Hanover reporter for the Evening Sun. Reach him at hjones@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Hanover Evening Sun: Fire ravages McSherrystown PA home