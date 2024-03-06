Early-morning disturbance involving 50-60 people in Bunnell ends in 6 arrests

Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies and Bunnell Police officers were called to a large disturbance in Bunnell involving 50 to 60 people, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident began with a verbal disturbance involving a large group of people just after midnight on Saturday on South Anderson Street, according to the sheriff’s office.

When Bunnell Police made an arrest, a large disturbance broke out. When Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived to assist, they witnessed 50 to 60 people becoming aggressive with each other and law enforcement officers.

Someone pushed a deputy and another punched a deputy, but neither suffered serious injuries, the sheriff’s office stated.

Law enforcement made six arrests; four by the police department and two by the sheriff’s office.

Five people were arrested on charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

The sixth, Andrea Armster, 41, of Bunnell, was charged with battery on law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct and disorderly intoxication.

Armster was yelling at deputies and interfering with an arrest before she pushed one of the deputies, the sheriff’s office stated.

Armster refused lawful orders and multiple warnings to step away from the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

When deputies began arresting another individual, she approached again and continued yelling at deputies. Deputies noticed a strong smell of alcohol coming from her breath and other signs of intoxication.

“What should have been a simple investigation into a disturbance turned violent in a matter of minutes. I commend our deputies and Bunnell officers for quickly diffusing the situation before anyone was seriously injured,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “If you batter a deputy sheriff, you will be arrested every time.”

Armster’s criminal history includes 16 felonies and 16 misdemeanor arrests on charges including aggravated battery, battery, child neglect, DUI, aggravated assault, and narcotic-related charges.

