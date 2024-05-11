Early morning crash in Slidell leaves one person dead

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — One person has died following a crash in Slidell early Saturday, May 11.

At around 2:15 a.m., the Louisiana State Police investigated a single vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 190 near Cross Gates Boulevard.

Investigators say the victim attempted to cross the street when a Ford F-150 traveling westbound hit the victim.

Slidell man arrested after fatal car crash

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck was uninjured in the incident.

Toxicology samples were obtained from both the driver and the victim.

This is an ongoing investigation.

