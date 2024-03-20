Early-morning blaze sends Leechburg woman to hospital

Mar. 20—A woman is in the hospital after being injured in a house fire early Wednesday in Leechburg.

Leechburg fire Chief John Foster confirmed the fire in the 50 block of Kiski Avenue destroyed the home.

The woman lived alone in the house and was discovered by a neighbor, who assisted the woman to safety. She was taken to AHN Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, Foster said.

"I don't know the extent of her injuries," he said.

The fire was reported at 4:20 a.m.

"The neighbor heard a commotion and heard screaming and called Armstrong 911," Foster said.

Foster was the first responder on the scene and said the two-story house was fully engulfed upon his arrival.

"The insurance company is coming out today to board up the house," Foster said.

No other nearby homes were affected by the blaze.

Firefighters from Leechburg, Gilpin, West Leechburg, Hyde Park, Allegheny Township and Parks responded. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

