Early March warmup could set more temperature records in Greater Lansing today

LANSING — After the warmest February in 125 years of record-keeping, the Greater Lansing area once again could see record highs today with temperatures forecast to climb into the 70s.

"Despite skies becoming cloudy, temperatures will climb into the lower 70s today, which may set a few records," the NWS said.

The record high for March 4 is 64 degrees, reached in 1894, the NWS said.

Today, the National Weather Service said the area can expect partly sunny skies with temperatures near 71. Winds will be from the south with gusts of up to 26 mph.

In February, the Lansing area's average temperature was 35.3 degrees, 9.4 degrees above normal. Feb. 27, when the daytime high was 72 degrees, was the warmest winter day on record, the NWS said.

Tonight, though, the National Weather Service is predicting potential thunderstorms across mid-Michigan.

"Confidence is high for rain tonight and Tuesday; a few thunderstorms also," the NWS said. "An approaching cold front tonight will bring showers and thunderstorms tonight and Tuesday along with cooler weather for the rest of the week."

