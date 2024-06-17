An early heat wave has enveloped the Tri-State. Here's how long it will last.

It's hot out there, even by June standards. Here's what the National Weather Service is saying about the ongoing early summer heat wave that has enveloped the Tri-State.

How hot will it get this week in Evansville and Henderson?

It's going to be warm and muggy, for sure.

Here's the high temperature forecast for each day this week in the Evansville/Henderson metro area, according to the National Weather Service:

Monday : 94 degrees

Tuesday : 92 degrees

Wednesday : 92 degrees

Thursday : 96 degrees

Friday : 97 degrees

Saturday : 96 degrees

Sunday: 94 degrees

What are normal temperatures for this time of year?

The average high temperature in Evansville in mid-June is 86 degrees, so temperatures will be up to 10 degrees hotter than normal this week.

The humidity makes it feel worse, though

You can always tell when it's going to be muggiest in the Tri-State during the summer: It's when the wind is coming out of the south and southeast. That's when the air taps into the moisutre in the Gulf of Mexico and streams it into the Ohio Valley.

That can take temperatures that are in the 90s into a "heat index" level of 100 degrees or more. The heat index is a measure of how hot it actually feels out there when you combine the heat and humidity.

And that's going to be the case for most of this week.

So when will the heat wave end?

In its Monday morning forecast discussion, the National Weather Service mentions that forecast models show the high presure ridge starting to break down Sunday. So it looks like the Tri-State area may finally get some relief then.

Is there any rain in the forecast for Evansville and Henderson?

Not much. There are small chances (20 percent) today and Tuesday, but then it's a dry forecast until Sunday, when rain chances return.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Evansville weather: How long will the heat wave last?