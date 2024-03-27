'Early' and 'empty' have a negative connotation on any day except Easter | Daryl Trexler

Daryl Trexler

There are not many things I get up early for.

If the alarm clock goes off before 5 a.m., I am not particularly happy about it. However, there are four rare things that I’m eager to get up early for — flounder season, leaving for a road trip, Christmas and — believe it or not — Easter.

Easter has always been an early morning for me. There was always a lot going on before 6 a.m. on Easter at my house growing up. There were Easter baskets to inspect, but that was not the big event. The big event was that we had to be out the door to make it to the Easter sunrise service. I loved the sunrise service, partly because afterward my dad would take us to the Shoney’s breakfast buffet, but mainly because there was something unique and special about being up early on Easter morning.

To this day, my family gets up early (some more eagerly than others) and heads to a local sunrise service at Fort Caswell, Belville Park or Arlie Gardens to celebrate. After all, the reality of Jesus coming back from the dead was discovered very early on that first Easter. Easter is one of the rare times that early makes sense. Can you imagine if those who discovered the empty tomb had slept in that morning?

Daryl Trexler of Leland poses with daughter, Abby, wife Dawn, and son Ethan after an Easter sunrise service at Fort Caswell in Caswell Beach several years ago. Trexler says his family makes a point to attend a sunrise service in the Wilmington area every Easter.

The Bible tells us that Jesus was crucified on Friday, leaving his disciples at a loss. It also tells us that everything suddenly made sense when some ladies met at Jesus’s tomb before the sun came up on that first Easter and realized the tomb was empty.

Empty. Easter’s just full of irony. “Empty” is something else that I don’t typically care for. Empty gas tanks, an empty refrigerator, an empty house now that the kids are almost grown, and empty bank accounts are things that I don’t celebrate. I prefer full rather than empty.

Most days, I am not a fan of early or empty. But Easter is not most days; it’s a day that I am thankful that we get to get up early and begin our day focusing on an empty tomb. An empty tomb means that Jesus is alive and that we can have a meaningful life both now and forever. An empty tomb means our own emptiness can be filled.

Easter is considered holy — perfectly unique. It’s the one unique day that early and empty make sense. On this Easter consider getting up early and celebrating an empty tomb. That’s where we will be. Join us.

Daryl Trexler is the vice-president, director of church of lending at Provision Financial Resources (formerly known as the NC Baptist Foundation), which aims to assist NC Baptist churches and their ministries through financial stewardship education, planned giving programs, investments, and lending. He also serves as volunteer pastor of The Leland Church and lives in Leland.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Leland pastor Daryl Trexler shares message about Easter