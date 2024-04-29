Early childhood teacher killed in Boone County crash was on a mission to love others

The Belvidere schools community is mourning the loss of well-loved teacher while rallying around her family to raise funds for a funeral and a memorial service in her native country of Puerto Rico.

Keyla Diaz, 31, of Loves Park was an early childhood English as a Second Language teacher at Washington Academy in Belvidere. Diaz died April 24 in a crash on Illinois 76, south of Caledonia Road in Boone County.

"We understand that Mrs. Diaz touched the lives of many within our community," the Belvidere School District posted on its Facebook page late last week. "She was a beautiful person inside and out who loved her work with children. She was kind and giving. She taught our early childhood team and our kids that being bilingual is a superpower. She will be profoundly missed by so many."

Diaz's family has set up a GoFundMe account to assist the family in their loss and grief.

Over $20,600 toward a $25,000 goal has been raised so far.

The organizer of the account, Angie Addy, said Diaz and her husband, Felix, moved to the Rockford area from Puerto Rico several years ago to teach.

"She made it her mission to make those around her feel loved and valued," Addy said. "There truly was nothing more important to her than loving others well. Most importantly, she deeply loved Jesus. Keyla was joy and light and love. The lives she touched in her own short life is nothing short of incredible."

The post went on to say the funds will be used to help cover the cost of the funeral, travel to and from Puerto Rico for a service there, and to help the family purchase another vehicle.

According to police, Diaz was killed in a head-on collision the afternoon of April 24 on Illinois 76 south of Caledonia Road.

A preliminary investigation shows that a Toyota Rav4 driven by Diaz was traveling northbound on Illinois 76., and a Mack truck pulling an oversized load was traveling southbound.

Police say the Toyota crossed the centerline and struck the oversized load. Diaz was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

