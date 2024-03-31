Early call: Weather looks good for view of eclipse in Collier County

While it's a bit early to call, the weather is looking good for a glimpse of the solar eclipse in Collier County.

The eclipse on April 8 won't be fully visible for geographic reasons, but conditions look favorable for a partial view of the rarity.

"Partly cloudy, to mostly sunny is probably a good early first guess. Again, that could change," shared Chris Fisher, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Miami.

A good bet for viewing partial eclipse from Collier

He added: "As far as temperatures, they look fairly comfortable, up to around 80 degrees in the afternoon, which is fairly close to where we should be this time of year."

Although locals won't get the full view, he remarked it should still be "neato," if the unofficial forecast stands.

"I just think back to the one in 2017," Fisher recalled. "That wasn't a total eclipse down here either, maybe 70%, or something like that. It was still really neat to see, for people who got to see it."

Not total, but Collier viewers should see at least 50% blockage

The "path of totality" is the area where the moon will totally block the sun for the best view of the eclipse.

Florida is not in the 115-mile-swath of "totality" that stretches from Texas to Maine.

Depending on where you are in the Sunshine State, the moon will block anywhere from 54 to 82% of the sun. Residents in the northwest corner of the state will see more of the eclipse.

What time is the solar eclipse on April 8?

The eclipse will begin in Texas at 1:27 p.m. CDT and end in Maine at 3:35 p.m. EDT, but the exact time of the eclipse varies by where you are in its path.

You can search by zip code to find the exact time for your location.

Cheryl McCloud of the USA TODAY Network contributed to this story.

