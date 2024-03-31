Early call: Weather looks good for view of eclipse in Lee County

The solar eclipse as seen from the Pink Shell Resort at Fort Myers Beach on Monday, August 21, 2017.

While it's too early to call, weather is looking good for a view of the solar eclipse in Lee County.

An early look shows no rain is expected on April 8, the day of the rarity that's created a buzz. Even if there will only be a partial view of it in Southwest Florida. While the moon covers the sun in its totality from 3:08 to 3:19 p.m., parts will be block on either side of that time.

Commenting on the expected weather here, Jennifer Hubbard, with the National Weather Service in Tampa Bay, said: "Currently, it's going to be pretty good, it looks like."

Although the day's weather is outside of the service's official 7-day forecast, she said with high pressure blowing in, there should be dry conditions.

Of course, she noted that's "subject to change."

"There could be some lower-level clouds, streaming in from the East Coast, but for the most part, it doesn't look like rain out of that," Hubbard said.

As for temperatures, she added: "It would be kind of a post-frontal environment, so probably somewhat similar to what we are feeling now."

That likely means highs in the 80s, comfortable for outdoor viewing.

More: What time is solar eclipse April 8, 2024 in Naples, Collier County? Search by ZIP code

And: When will you be able to see the solar eclipse in Florida? See what time to head outside

Not total, but Lee viewers should see at least 50% blockage

The "path of totality" is the area where the moon will totally block the sun for the best view of the eclipse.

Florida is not in the 115-mile-swath of "totality" that stretches from Texas to Maine.

Depending on where you are in the Sunshine State, the moon will block anywhere from 54 to 82% of the sun. Residents in the northwest corner of the state will see more of the eclipse.

What time is the solar eclipse on April 8?

The eclipse will begin in Texas at 1:27 p.m. CDT and end in Maine at 3:35 p.m. EDT, but the exact time of the eclipse varies by where you are in its path.

You can search by zip code to find the exact time for your location.

Cheryl McCloud of the USA TODAY Network contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Weather looks good for view of eclipse in Lee County