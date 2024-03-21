Early Action: Future UF students may know their acceptance status earlier

The University of Florida announced Thursday that it will adopt an Early Action plan for potential first-year students on its applications, starting this year.

Early Action will be added to the university's admissions process by offering early admission decisions for potential students. Students who submit their applications by Nov. 1, 2024, and all other required materials by the deadline, will be notified of their admission status on Jan. 24, 2025.

“The University of Florida draws elite students, and this initiative is an important opportunity for our university and our students,” said UF President Ben Sasse in a news release. “Not only will it help UF attract the best minds, but it will also identify and reward students who are bold enough and determined enough to challenge themselves here in our rigorous academic environment.”

Early Action will be implemented in time for students wishing to come to the university during the fall 2025 semester, a news release said. Potential students also can apply by Jan 15, 2025, the regular admission deadline, and submit all required materials by the materials deadline. These students will be notified on March 14, 2025, of a decision, the news release said.

“Early Action will provide more certainty to selected students by notifying them of admission decisions earlier,” said Mary Parker, UF vice president for enrollment management, in a news release. “We appreciate how stressful it can be to plan for college. This plan will help reduce stress for aspiring Gators and their families; allowing more time to prepare for their time at UF — such as looking into housing and financial aid options.”

While Early Decision is binding for students, a news release said, Early Action is not.

