Eagle students give back during March to Service

Apr. 8—MOREHEAD — Morehead State University undergraduate students gained valuable experience while giving back to the community during the second annual March to Service.

Students from across the campus participated in service-learning projects, using their knowledge, skills and passion in their field of study to effect positive change and create lasting impacts in the lives of those they serve. Faculty leaders and their colleagues organized these projects to create meaningful experiences for their students, helping them become civic leaders now and in the future.

These are some of the projects that faculty and students completed in February and March:

—The Department of Engineering Sciences hosted the 2024 Eastern Kentucky Technology Student Association regional competition with over 317 regional middle and high school attendees. According to Jason Stepp (Class of 2008, 2010), instructor of engineering and technology management, this was "the largest (EKTSA) competition hosted on Morehead's campus since (he) began coordinating the event in 2008." Engineering students and faculty interacted with high school students while serving as judges for various hands-on events.

—The School of Business Administration hosted the regional Future Business Leaders of America competition with over 850 high school participants across more than a dozen categories of events. Over 50 MSU students volunteered as judges to provide feedback for high school competitors through the collaboration of faculty members in the Elmer R. Smith College of Business and Technology. "Having our students be leaders in the field of business while volunteering their time was a great experience for all involved. It helped MSU students to develop oral communication skills," said Instructor of Computer Information Systems Connie Grimes (Class of 1987, 1994).

—Faculty in the Department of Sociology, Social Work, and Criminology led Social Work Lobby Day. At the Capitol in Frankfort, MSU students and the National Association of Social Workers (NASW) Kentucky Chapter gathered to focus on engaging, educating, and empowering social workers and students through advocacy, networking, and mentoring. Mary Claire Williams (Class of 2002), facilitator/instructor of social work at MSU's Ashland regional campus, said that "social workers often need to advocate for their clients' needs, so having this experience as a student is crucial to building this skill. Through Social Work Lobby Day, we believe that our students now have a better understanding of how to make an impact on the state-wide level as a professional in their field both now and in the future."

—MSU students worked with students and families at a Multicultural Reading Festival at Tilden Hogge Elementary School. Faculty from the teacher education program led the collaboration, allowing elementary school students to learn from MSU education majors who prepared fun, engaging projects, and display boards about other cultures through children's literature. Carolyn Caudill, an early education major from Ashland who led one of the activities, reflects on the experience: "It is good to build bridges in our communities, especially one where we might teach soon." So, being engaged helps be part of the fabric of our society. It is important for me to be involved in my community because teachers play a big role in every person's life. I enjoyed the opportunity to interact with students and their families at the event."

"Each of these service projects provide a meaningful learning experience for our students that will help them develop as leaders in their future careers," said Andrew Sexton (Class of 2020, 2022), coordinator of service learning. "Beyond career skill development, our students are learning about how to give back to the communities for which they belong. We look forward to seeing the impact our students make in the remaining March to Service projects."

Students participating in March to Service projects, or any other service-oriented opportunity are encouraged to submit a reflection of their experience for consideration for the Spring 2024 Presidential Community Engaged Eagles list.

Community partners interested in working with Morehead State University for future service projects can complete the following survey.

For more information about the Center for Career Development and Experiential Education, call 606-783-2233 or email careerservices@moreheadstate.edu.