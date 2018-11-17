Eagle-eyed! Photographer captures stunning pictures of world's last remaining Mongolian eagle keepers

These stunning photographs of the world’s last remaining Mongolian eagle keepers show the incredible bond between man and bird. The images, taken last month by photography tour guide Daniel Kordan, 29, show a group of 10 eagle hunters traveling between West and South Mongolia and across the Gobi Desert. The hunters train eagles from an early age and look after the majestic birds until they reach the age of 12.

Kordan said: “When we were in Western Mongolia, we were greeted as nomads and Kazakh eagle hunters. “I hope the pictures will help to preserve the unique nomad culture. There are only 250 to 300 eagle hunters left now, who will pass their traditions down through generations.” (Caters News)

See more news-related photo galleries and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Twitter and Tumblr.