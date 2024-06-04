Eagan man gets 20 years for 2005 stranger rape of Wisconsin college student

An Eagan man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping a college student at knifepoint near a bike path in Madison, Wis., in 2005.

Jurors in February convicted Aidison Yang, 43, of first-degree sexual assault by use of a dangerous weapon following a three-day trial in Dane Court Circuit Court. His sentence, which was handed down Friday, includes 20 years of extended supervision following confinement.

Yang was arrested in Chanhassen in early 2023 after authorities said DNA from the victim’s sexual assault kit led to the identification of Yang, who lived in Madison at the time of the attack.

“I’m thankful that the defendant is finally being held accountable for the violent crimes he committed nearly two decades ago,” Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said in a statement, “Thank you to everyone who worked to get justice in this case.”

According to the criminal complaint, a Madison police detective learned in September 2021 that there was a match in a national law enforcement database that linked the rape suspect’s DNA to Yang. Yang had been convicted of criminal vehicular operation in 2020 in Hennepin County and was ordered to submit a DNA sample, court records show.

In recent years, Yang lived in Lakeville and on St. Paul’s East Side before moving to Eagan.

He followed her on bike path

The 22-year-old woman, a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate student, reported to police on Oct. 15, 2005, that she had been sexually assaulted by a stranger just off a bike path in the Atwood neighborhood on the city’s east side.

After the DNA match, police re-interviewed the woman in 2022. She said she left her home around 8 p.m. to walk to a coffee shop and she noticed a man following her on a path. He caught up with her and, with a knife in his hand, said, “You had better come with me,” she told a detective.

The woman said he pulled her off the path and over to some trees and said, “Don’t scream or I will kill you.” He put her on the ground and raped her.

She said she kept her hand on his hand that was holding the knife because she was afraid she was going to die. The man ran away with her purse.

She ran home and immediately reported the assault. Police took her to the hospital, where a sexual assault nurse examiner checked for injuries and collected evidentiary swabs from her body.

Six months before the attack, Yang, while living in Madison, was charged in Dane County with possession of methamphetamine and carrying a concealed weapon. He pleaded guilty to the weapons charge and was sentenced in November 2005.

