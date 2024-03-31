E-scooter age limit in Gloucestershire lowered

16-year-olds will now be allowed to rent the e-scooters [Getty Images]

The age limit to hire e-scooters in Gloucestershire has been lowered to 16, the operators has announced.

Voi said the change brings it in line with the previous operators in Cheltenham and Gloucester during a trial.

Riders will need to have at least a provisional driving license, and undertake safety training before they take their first ride.

Voi claims the move will encourage more people to take up a healthy lifestyle and take less cars off the road.

Jack Samler, Voi general manager UK, Ireland and France, said: "I'm pleased to have worked in partnership with Gloucestershire County Council to expand access to e-scooters for younger riders in response to rider feedback.

"We recognise the importance of prioritising safety and have a range of measures in place to ensure the safe and responsible use of e-scooters, including online and in person safety training, educational campaigns, enforcement measures, and ongoing campaigns to promote responsible riding behaviors."

Until recently, Voi also ran the e-scooter scheme in Bristol - but its contract was not renewed and instead was given to Tier.

Metro Mayor Dan Norris urged TIER to "address the legitimate concerns residents often voiced over poor and irresponsible e-scooter parking".

