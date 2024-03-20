I.E. pastor allegedly hired hitmen to kill man dating his daughter
The plot unraveled after the victim survived a shooting in Riverside. Police say the father of the victim's girlfriend paid the gunmen.
The plot unraveled after the victim survived a shooting in Riverside. Police say the father of the victim's girlfriend paid the gunmen.
You need to see where Zion caught this alley-oop.
All eyes this week will be on the release of the Fed's quarterly 'dot plot,' which will signal whether central bank officials still agree that three rate cuts are likely in 2024.
Rather than grimly assembling data about cancer deaths to predict outcomes in treatment, the founders of Cure51 had another idea. Instead, the company assembles data about long term survivors of cancer, thus hoping to crack the code on what keeps people alive. It’s now raised a €15 million Seed round led by Paris-based Sofinnova Partners.
Howard needed just one 3-pointer to send the game to overtime. They missed three in a row during the wild finish.
"We got confirmation a few days ago that it's all systems go," McGregor said while promoting his new movie.
More than 1 million abortions occurred in 2023, a new report found. The rise was driven by medication abortions.
The former five-star recruit and freshman starter appears to be returning to Alabama.
Learn how to report interest earnings on your taxes to avoid penalties — plus, which accounts help you avoid taxes on your savings.
Cowboy is better known for its sleek electric bikes that you can see in many major cities across Europe. Similarly, Cowboy is betting on a fully integrated design with as little maintenance as possible. There’s no (physical) gear, braking cables are hidden as much as possible and the company uses carbon fiber belts.
We know it's March and you may be more stressed about your bracket this week than your fantasy dynasty shares. Heck, who are we kidding, you definitely have someone you're stressed about after the flurry of free agency moves in the past week. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens are back to dust off the 'Panic Meter' and provide clarity and calm to all your submissions.
Once the regular season starts, the Rams QB won't be allowed in the facility.
Arizona state Sen. Eva Burch announced that she was getting an abortion at the end of a legislative session, representing a growing number of people getting abortions, according to a new study.
A man has been jailed for 66 weeks after becoming the first person convicted of cyberflashing in England and Wales. The act was banned in both countries in January.
The Pokémon Company said it detected hacking attempts against some of its users and reset those user account passwords. Last week, an alert was visible on Pokémon’s official support website that said, “Following an attempt to compromise our account system, Pokémon proactively locked the accounts of fans who might have been affected.” The alert about hacking attempts that The Pokémon Company posted on its official support website.
The actress and former Bond girl opens up about feeling "unseen" and moving past the stigmas of growing older.
"I hope you realize this is not a concert," said Nvidia president Jensen Huang to an audience so large, it filled up the SAP Center in San Jose. This is how he introduced what is perhaps the complete opposite of a concert: the company's GTC event. It may not have been a rock concert, but the leather-jacket-wearing 61-year-old CEO of the world's third-most-valuable company by market cap certainly had a fair number of fans in the audience.
With the massive wave of NFL free agency moves behind us, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon shakes out who saw their fantasy value rise or fall for 2024.
While the technology world breathlessly awaits Reddit's public debut, another company you might never have heard of is about to go public: Astera Labs. Astera this week announced in a public filing that its public debut would be bigger than it initially planned in every way: It will sell more shares — 19.8 million versus the previous plan of 17.8 million — and at a higher price, expecting to sell at $32 to $34 per share, versus the previous $27 to $30 range. Astera expects to raise $517.6 million at the middle of its raised range, it said, up from $392.4 million.
Obama has two No. 1 seeds in the Final Four on the men's side and three top seeds in the women's Final Four.
On Tuesday, Bentley reported 2023 sales were strong, but lower than 2022’s record performance and, more importantly, that an EV shift in strategy is underway.